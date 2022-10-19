Dassault Expands Its Operations in the U.S., Will Open a Maintenance Center in Florida

The French manufacturer currently counts 40 factory service locations and 20 authorized service centers all over the world, and it’s still not enough. Dassault’s ambitious expansion plans include a new maintenance facility soon to be built in Melbourne, Florida.
Dassault says that there’s high-demand for its business jets in the U.S., which is expected to grow even more with the launch of the extra widebody Falcon 6X and the ultra-long range Falcon 10X. Based on that, it will open a major maintenance facility here. After a complex evaluation process, the company chose Melbourne, Florida as the perfect location.
One of the motivating factors, according to Dassault, was the highly-skilled workforce available in the area (famously known as the Space Coast), due to the presence of the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and the Florida Institute of Technology.
Unfolding over 175,000 square feet (16,258 square meters) the new facility will be suitable for all current Falcon models, including the latest ones, and will be able to work on up to 18 aircraft at the same time.
Featuring several workshops and a generous 54,000 square-foot (5,000 square meters) paint shop, the Melbourne center will provide anything from inspection and repair to complex engineering and modification services. Plus, its large warehouse will double as a regional distribution hub.
The launch of this new maintenance center is also good news for Melbourne, since it will obviously bring a lot of jobs, and strengthen the area’s reputation as a highly-skilled technical hub.
Dassault is set to start building the center by the middle of next year, and open it by the end of 2024.
In the meantime, the French manufacturer will also expand its maintenance services network in other parts of the world. The plan includes a new heavy maintenance facility in Dubai, and another one in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
