GTO Engineering Squalo Previewed at Goodwood Revival By Half Scale Model

GTO Engineering continues building up the hype for the Squalo by putting the spotlight on it in more ways than one. Since the actual bespoke sports car has yet to be completed, the company has brought a half scale model to the 2021 Goodwood Revival that runs from September 17 to 19, in the UK.
Featuring the front and rear lighting units, and a set of classic wheels wrapped in Michelin-branded tires, the shrunken model was used as a design tool to complete the scale, size, and styling of the car. Visitors to the event are encouraged to inspect it up close and talk to the team about the oily bits.
“We are thrilled to be able to showcase the first half scale model of Squalo at Goodwood Revival this year,” said the GTO Engineering Founder and Managing Director, Mark Lyon. “It will be the first time the scale model has been displayed in public, and we couldn’t think of a better event to showcase it at than at Goodwood Revival.”
Power will be supplied by a 4.0-liter V12, estimated to develop around 460 brake horsepower. Built by hand, the quad-cam engine will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The gearbox is estimated to weigh less than 155 lbs (70 kg), and in total, the GTO Engineering, whose design mirrors the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, will tip the scales at under 2,205 lbs (1,000 kg).
The Squalo’s interior has yet to be finalized, but previous sketches have revealed that it will have a classic-shaped dashboard panel, turbine-like air vents, physical buttons, and simple center console. Pretty much every touchable item will be wrapped in high-quality leather. Despite looking vintage, the car does feature an infotainment system with smartphone integration.
GTO Engineering will start the testing phase of the Squalo next year, and the first units of the bespoke sports car are estimated to be shipped to their owners in 2023.
“We are thrilled to be able to showcase the first half scale model of Squalo at Goodwood Revival this year,” said the GTO Engineering Founder and Managing Director, Mark Lyon. “It will be the first time the scale model has been displayed in public, and we couldn’t think of a better event to showcase it at than at Goodwood Revival.”
Power will be supplied by a 4.0-liter V12, estimated to develop around 460 brake horsepower. Built by hand, the quad-cam engine will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The gearbox is estimated to weigh less than 155 lbs (70 kg), and in total, the GTO Engineering, whose design mirrors the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, will tip the scales at under 2,205 lbs (1,000 kg).
The Squalo’s interior has yet to be finalized, but previous sketches have revealed that it will have a classic-shaped dashboard panel, turbine-like air vents, physical buttons, and simple center console. Pretty much every touchable item will be wrapped in high-quality leather. Despite looking vintage, the car does feature an infotainment system with smartphone integration.
GTO Engineering will start the testing phase of the Squalo next year, and the first units of the bespoke sports car are estimated to be shipped to their owners in 2023.