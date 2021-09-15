5 GTO Engineering Blessed Our Roads with This Glorious Ferrari 250 GT SWB Replica

4 GTO Engineering Cooking Something Special Under the "Project Moderna" Codename

2 Automakers Could Learn a Thing or Two From the GTO Engineering Squalo’s Interior

More on this:

GTO Engineering’s California Spyder Revival Is Another High-End Toy for the Rich

GTO Engineering has expanded its Revival range to include the California Spyder. Joining the 250 SWB and 250 TR, it is a hand-built interpretation of the famous 1960 SWB Ferrari California Spyder, and comes with an eye-watering price tag. 20 photos



Considering that only 106 copies of the



Each vehicle takes over 1,500-man hours to be made by hand. The



Featuring a hand-formed aluminum body, the California Spyder Revival can be finished in different shades. Customers can choose between various



The tortional rigidity of the car has been enhanced, and it is now stiffer compared to the original, to compensate for the chopped off roof. Thus, it should, in theory, handle corners better.



As far as the firepower is concerned, it will be available with a standard 3.0-liter engine. Options will include the 3.5- and 4.0-liter units, paired to a standard four-speed or an optional five-speed manual gearbox.



If you have the finances to add it to your collection, then you may want to head over to the Goodwood Revival and check it out at the GTO Engineering ‘Over the Road’ stand between September 17 and 19. On a similar note, you could also explore it in our image gallery above. Depending on the donor vehicle, specification, taxes, and shipping, each one is estimated to cost between £750,000 and £850,000, equaling to $1,038,300-$1,176,740 at the current exchange rates. Deliveries will kick off at the end of the year.Considering that only 106 copies of the original Ferrari were built, not many owners may want to mess around with their looks and oily bits, as they would depreciate. In contrast, GTO Engineering’s reincarnation of the California Spyder can be fully customized.Each vehicle takes over 1,500-man hours to be made by hand. The company says that they will “continue where the workforce of Maranello left off, with each area of the build being better or matched in terms of quality and manufacturing standards.”Featuring a hand-formed aluminum body, the California Spyder Revival can be finished in different shades. Customers can choose between various leather upholstery options , and can have it with a vintage-style wooden steering wheel, hooked up to an original-style horn.The tortional rigidity of the car has been enhanced, and it is now stiffer compared to the original, to compensate for the chopped off roof. Thus, it should, in theory, handle corners better.As far as the firepower is concerned, it will be available with a standard 3.0-liter engine. Options will include the 3.5- and 4.0-liter units, paired to a standard four-speed or an optional five-speed manual gearbox.If you have the finances to add it to your collection, then you may want to head over to the Goodwood Revival and check it out at the GTO Engineering ‘Over the Road’ stand between September 17 and 19. On a similar note, you could also explore it in our image gallery above.

load press release