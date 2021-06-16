Automakers Could Learn a Thing or Two From the GTO Engineering Squalo’s Interior

Despite presenting the design of the Squalo and releasing a few details surrounding its powertrain, GTO Engineering continues the development of its bespoke sports car.
Previously known as Project Moderna, its main focus is to bring back the simple driving fun of a classic ride, without the poor reliability issues. And it looks like an exciting overall package, with a lightweight construction, V12 powertrain, manual gearbox, and timeless styling inside and out.
The latest teasers released by the British engineering company and Ferrari specialist offer a first glimpse inside the Squalo. It sports a classic shaped dashboard, with lots of curves, two main dials flanked by two smaller ones, large three-spoke steering wheel, turbine-shaped air vents separated by an analogue clock in the middle, and six buttons below.
The center console has a simple yet elegant design and holds the gear lever. Further back, we can see what appears to be a lock for the center armrest storage compartment. The Squalo offers seating for two and features leather straps, used to close the doors from the inside, secure the luggage behind the seats and keep the glove box closed, and will launch with different upholstery and trim colors.
What’s more important is that it doesn’t give up on modern amenities, in spite of boasting such a classic interior design. According to GTO Engineering, there is an infotainment system on deck, with smartphone integration, hidden audio and decent storage capacity, including cup holders, which will be detailed “in the coming months”.
“Squalo drivers will spend more time inside the car than looking at it from the outside, so it was vital to us that we not only listened to our customers, but also drew on our experience of driving sports cars to focus on what’s important within the cabin: simplicity and driver engagement”, said Managing Director and Founder, Mark Lyon.
With a targeted weight of under 1,000 kg (~2,200 lbs), the GTO Engineering Squalo, whose name means ‘shark’ in Italian, will use a hand-built, 4.0-liter V12 engine, said to produce in excess of 465 HP, with the redline at over 10,000 rpm, hooked up to a manual transmission.
Testing should kick off next year, and the first customer deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2023.
