Automakers Could Learn a Thing or Two From the GTO Engineering Squalo’s Interior

More on this:

1 Let’s Take a Break From EVs and Admire This Quad-Cam V12 by GTO Engineering

2 Naturally Aspirated V12-Powered "Shark" Is Ferrari-Styled Retro Goodness

3 GTO Engineering Cooking Something Special Under the "Project Moderna" Codename

4 A Short History of the Legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, the World's Priciest Classic

5 GTO Engineering Blessed Our Roads with This Glorious Ferrari 250 GT SWB Replica