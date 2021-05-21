Let’s Take a Break From EVs and Admire This Quad-Cam V12 by GTO Engineering

After becoming the go-to company for classic Ferrari restorations, GTO Engineering is now busy developing a twelve-cylinder that Enzo would definitely approve of. It’s set to power the Squalo, an amazing retro-inspired grand tourer that aims to be the ultimate driver’s car for the 1960s enthusiast.
We live in the electrification era, but some manufacturers out there refuse to give up on developing new internal combustion engines. One prime example is Cosworth, which developed a mind-blowing 654-hp V12 for the GMA T.50 hypercar to the exact specifications required by the legendary Gordon Murray.
While they don’t possess the same technologies or motorsport experience as the aforementioned engine wizards, the folks from GTO Engineering, a company specializing in Ferrari restorations, are also developing a unique twelve-cylinder.
The UK-based company plans to fit it inside a unique sports car dubbed Squalo (which means shark in Italian). A sub-1,000 kg (2,204 lbs) beauty inspired by the grand tourers built in Maranello during the 1960s, it blends retro styling with modern craftsmanship in a gorgeous package.
The engineering team’s main objective is to create a reliable, naturally aspirated unit that could provide a thrilling driving experience both on public roads and on the track. Therefore, it needs to be as lightweight as possible, so the first step of the early development process was to examine a 1960 Ferrari 4.0-litre V12. They discovered that it weighed only 176 kg (388 lbs) with all the ancillaries attached and decided that a lighter one can be created with the use of modern tech.
3D printing techniques. To save weight, engineers will hollow out every part they can, carefully ensuring that reliability isn’t compromised. Even the starter motor casing will get redesigned, and the clutch and flywheel assembly will receive the same treatment to shed about 25% of its weight.
Furthermore, they optimized the engine layout within the vehicle, aiming for a 55/45 weight distribution. To achieve a low center of gravity, the twelve-cylinder will be mounted further towards the cabin, in a lower position, while heavier components such as the fuel tank, transaxle, or 12-volt battery will be placed at the back.
On an aesthetic level, the air cleaner assembly has been incorporated so that when the hood is lifted, those awesome open trumpets can stand out. Additionally, the front timing case and auxiliary drives have been remodeled to be smaller and smoother than those found on a classic engine.
The Squalo and its bespoke powerplant aren’t meant to revolutionize anything; instead, they aim to bring back the excitement of driving a classic car that offers modern reliability and all the creature comforts you would need. For that, the project is a breath of fresh air for true enthusiasts in an arguably boring era when the industry focuses on electrification and self-driving vehicles.
GTO Engineering announced that it's making progress and the Squalo has entered the prototyping stage. The company expects the breathtaking sports car to be ready for testing by next year and plans to commence the first customer deliveries in 2023.
