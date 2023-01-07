GTA Online Kicks Off 2023 with Triple Rewards on Freemode Events, Festive Bonuses

Capitalizing on the most recent piece of new content, Rockstar announced that players who complete First Dose missions will receive double rewards this week. There are a bunch of rewards available for Fooligan Jobs too, so if you’re willing to get your hands dirty, you’re in for some nice surprises.
For starters, the first Fooligan Job completed will reward players with the Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets. Those who complete 10 Fooligan Jobs will be getting the Black Bigness Ski and White Bigness Ski Masks. If you’re addicted to this specific activity, then you might want to go the extra mile and complete 25 Fooligan Jobs to receive the LS Smoking Jacket.
Finally, players who buy or own the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade will receive the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt. If you’re an early adopter who already bought or owns the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, you’ll get this reward as well.
The first week of 2023 is also the last chance to get everything you need from the Festive Surprise 2022 events. Free gear is always welcome, so don’t forget to complete the following activities to reap the rewards:
Freemode Events and Challenges all week long. These activities should pop up periodically in Freemode sessions, so make sure to compete and complete the required challenges, including seizing control of a designated area for the longest time, collecting checkpoints, and causing the most destruction.
But wait, there’s more! For the next week or so, players will receive double GTA$ and RP for Security Contracts. The same goes for Issi Classic Races, so make sure to ready your engines and compete in these races for double reward this week only.
If you’re offloading Special Cargo this week, you’ll be pleased to know that you’ll be getting 50% faster staff sourcing, which means you’ll be earning extra GTA$.
As far as this week’s showcased cars goes, stop by the Premium Deluxe Motorsport and check out these beauties:
Luxury Autos showroom will be able to take two luxurious cars out in the field for a test, the Enus Deity (Sedan) and Enus Jubilee (SUV). The former is also on sale for 25% off, so what better way to start the year than scoring a great deal on one of the good-looking vehicles in the game.
There is more to do in GTA Online this week, so if none of the activities above seem appealing to you, here is something different if you’re in for some racing. Players who win a Street Race Series four days in a row will receive the Pfister Growler, the 2-door sports car that will definitely quench your thirst for speed.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to visit the LS Car Meet and test out a trio of excellent four-wheel vehicles at the Test Track: the Annis Euros (Sport), Armored Karin Kuruma (Sport), and Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle). The latter is also on sale for 25% off.
Speaking of discounts, just like every other week, a selection of vehicles is getting their prices slashed more or less significantly. If you’re in the market for a car, it’s unlikely that you won’t find something to spend your money on. For example, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (off-road), Bravado Buffalo STX (muscle), Enus Deity (sedan), and HVY Nightshark (off-road) are all 25% off all week long.
Last but not least, all players will receive the Flare Gun for no cost this week. Also, if you have Prime Gaming, you can connect it with your Rockstar Games Social Club account before January 25 to receive the Sprunk Snowflake Festive sweater and GTA$125K for playing anytime this week.
For starters, the first Fooligan Job completed will reward players with the Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets. Those who complete 10 Fooligan Jobs will be getting the Black Bigness Ski and White Bigness Ski Masks. If you’re addicted to this specific activity, then you might want to go the extra mile and complete 25 Fooligan Jobs to receive the LS Smoking Jacket.
Finally, players who buy or own the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade will receive the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt. If you’re an early adopter who already bought or owns the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, you’ll get this reward as well.
The first week of 2023 is also the last chance to get everything you need from the Festive Surprise 2022 events. Free gear is always welcome, so don’t forget to complete the following activities to reap the rewards:
- Take out The Gooch to receive the Gooch Mask
- Destroy all 25 Snowmen during the Festive Surprise event to receive the Snowman Outfit
- Take out your target atop Weazel Plaza to receive the WM 29 Pistol and the Season’s Greetings Finish for the Pistol Mk II
Freemode Events and Challenges all week long. These activities should pop up periodically in Freemode sessions, so make sure to compete and complete the required challenges, including seizing control of a designated area for the longest time, collecting checkpoints, and causing the most destruction.
But wait, there’s more! For the next week or so, players will receive double GTA$ and RP for Security Contracts. The same goes for Issi Classic Races, so make sure to ready your engines and compete in these races for double reward this week only.
If you’re offloading Special Cargo this week, you’ll be pleased to know that you’ll be getting 50% faster staff sourcing, which means you’ll be earning extra GTA$.
As far as this week’s showcased cars goes, stop by the Premium Deluxe Motorsport and check out these beauties:
- Bravado Greenwood – Muscle
- Declasse Granger 3600LX – SUV
- Obey Omnis e-GT – Sport
- HVY Nightshark – Off-Road (25% off)
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec – Off-Road (25% off)
Luxury Autos showroom will be able to take two luxurious cars out in the field for a test, the Enus Deity (Sedan) and Enus Jubilee (SUV). The former is also on sale for 25% off, so what better way to start the year than scoring a great deal on one of the good-looking vehicles in the game.
There is more to do in GTA Online this week, so if none of the activities above seem appealing to you, here is something different if you’re in for some racing. Players who win a Street Race Series four days in a row will receive the Pfister Growler, the 2-door sports car that will definitely quench your thirst for speed.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to visit the LS Car Meet and test out a trio of excellent four-wheel vehicles at the Test Track: the Annis Euros (Sport), Armored Karin Kuruma (Sport), and Bravado Buffalo STX (Muscle). The latter is also on sale for 25% off.
Speaking of discounts, just like every other week, a selection of vehicles is getting their prices slashed more or less significantly. If you’re in the market for a car, it’s unlikely that you won’t find something to spend your money on. For example, the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (off-road), Bravado Buffalo STX (muscle), Enus Deity (sedan), and HVY Nightshark (off-road) are all 25% off all week long.
Last but not least, all players will receive the Flare Gun for no cost this week. Also, if you have Prime Gaming, you can connect it with your Rockstar Games Social Club account before January 25 to receive the Sprunk Snowflake Festive sweater and GTA$125K for playing anytime this week.