GTA+ Members Getting Special Benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars

As part of the story-focused expansion, Rockstar announced GTA+ members will receive some exclusive benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars. The special benefits include not just free clothing items, vehicles and various upgrades, but also GTA$ and RP bonuses.
For example, all GTA+ members will be able to upgrade the Brickade 6x6 with an Acid Lab free of charge. This will allow players to source and make their very own party drops on the go. To get the free upgrade, players must complete Off the Rails, the final mission of First Dose, and get the necessary lab equipment.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to visit The Freakshop to upgrade the new MTL Brickade 6x6 to the Acid Lab free of charge. Additionally, the upgrade will also include the Maibatsu Manches Scout C motorcycle.
Rockstar is now offering GTA+ members the free A17 Hangar at LSIA or relocate there for no additional cost from Maze Bank Foreclosures.
On top of that, GTA+ members will receive the new Have You Seen Me? Sweater, the Red-nosed, and The Nutcracker costume for free, as well as 50% faster Acid Production Speeds from the MTL Brickade 6x6 Acid Lab. All three items will be added for free to all GTA+ members’ wardrobes.
Last but not least, if you’re paying for GTA+ membership, you can earn1.5X GTA$ and RP on new First Dose Story Missions in Los Santos Drug Wars and 1.5X GTA$ for answering Franklin’s calls and completing Payphone Hits, as well as for completing their respective Assassination Bonuses.
But wait, there’s more! Rockstar is waiving organization ability fees for CEOs and VIPs with GTA+. Ghost Organization and Bribe Authorities don’t cost anything for those who want to wipe their activities from the map and get the LSPD off their tail. In addition, fees will be waived on Vehicle Requests from the Interaction Menu, but only for GTA+ members.
GTA+ members can purchase special GTA+ Shark Cards that include an extra 15% bonus GTA$. Of course, these can only be bought from the store tabs in the Pause Menu on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
And because Rockstar offers so much stuff for free to GTA+ members, many players are bound to have some extra cash around that they want to invest in something worthy. Not many discounts have been announced for this week, but we’re pretty sure more will be available before Christmas.
For now, if you’re a GTA+ member, you can fortify your vehicles both on-land and in-air with 50% off all Armor Upgrades for Aircraft and Land Vehicles. With the free plane offered to all GTA+ members, these discounts will surely come in handy if you have enough enemies for your vehicles to warrant fortification.
Obviously, every GTA+ member will receive a bonus of GTA$500,000 delivered upon billing and deposited automatically into their Maze Bank account. As far as the exclusive benefits announced this week, everything related to this event will only be available until January 18, 2023, so make sure to claim them by then.
