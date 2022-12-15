GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars Expansion Goes Live, Here's What's New

Led by Dax, the group is looking to set up shop in Blaine County while taking on The Lost MC and other local enemies. To be successful, players must complete the First Dose in six new missions, which will allow them to acquire all the lab equipment to unlock access to an Acid Lab.
The new story-focused expansion begins with a phone call from Ron Jakowski and a meeting with the Fooliganz. Besides getting new content with the release of the expansion, GTA Online players will also earn double GTA$ and RP on all the new missions.
On top of that, five new vehicles are now available in the game. First off, the very fast Entity MT supercar can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport and the Luxury Autos showroom. If you’re playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, you can also apply unique HSW upgrades at the LS Car Meet to get an even more good-looking Entity MT.
The classic Declasse Tulip M-100 is also available in GTA Online via Southern San Andreas Super Autos, so if you’re looking for a muscle car with two doors and a lot of personality, this is, no doubt, a great choice.
Those who love traveling, be it virtually or in real life, will now have the chance to get one of the best cross-country vans, the Zirconium Journey II Van, which is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and to test drive at Premium Deluxe Motorsport.
While we’re at it, let’s add the BF Surfer Custom Van to the list of vehicles specifically designed for campers. Although it can easily go as a hippie van, the BF Surfer doubles as a great van for those who love traveling across the country. Just like the previous cars, this one is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and to test drive at Premium Deluxe Motorsport.
But that’s not all! Rockstar announced that a dozen additional new vehicles will make their debut at retailers in the coming weeks and months, as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion, so expect more news about that very soon.
Along with new content, the Los Santos Drug Wars update includes many experience improvements, such as increased payouts in Smuggler’s Sell Missions, as well as improvements based on player feedback including launching Business Sell Missions from the Benefactor Terrobyte in all Session types, taking on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions solo, and many more.
Furthermore, a new way to get to a favorite Contact is available in the game, as players can now choose which names to show/hide by pulling up the Interaction menu, selecting Inventory and Phone Contact Favorites.
This is just the beginning for the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion, as Rockstar promises to bring new vehicles, world events, and gameplay updates, starting with new festive encounters and collectibles coming next week.
