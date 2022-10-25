GRID Legends Receives New Multi-Class Endurance Racing Game Mode, Four New Cars

The latest entry in the GRID series is getting a new piece of content today called Enduring Spirit. Developer Codemasters and publisher Electronic Arts revealed today that the new DLC introduced a new game dynamic where drivers compete in a long-distance race format, hence the name.
The new mode centers around the iconic Fuji Speedway circuit where players can battle for glory by racing four new cars as they navigate this legendary location and its four new routes. The four new vehicles joining the roster include the Bentley Speed 8, Bentley Continental GT3 and BMW V12 LMR, and the agile Autozam AZ-1 Mazdaspeed Kei.
Additionally, three new sponsored Career Events and a host of icons, liveries and banners for in-game use will also be available in the Enduring Spirit pack.
Those who love a good story will be happy to know that the new multi-class endurance racing game mode for GRID Legends invites players to race as “Driven to Glory” story mode character Lara Carvalho alongside daredevil Yume Tanaka at the inaugural Seneca “GRID of Legends” tournament. The story will unfold across eight narrative experiences and events, so there’s quite a lot of content included in the DLC.
“Endurance racing is one of the most challenging and unpredictable motosport formats, and it requires the driver to be at one with the car. We are excited to bring this to life in our new DLC, together with the legendary Fuji Speedway circuit. With high-speed straights and technical tight turns, we are confident players will enjoy competing with friends and claiming victory in the foothills of Mount Fuji,” said Paul Lovell, Senior Games Designer at Codemasters.
GRID Legends owners can pick up the new Enduring Spirit pack today on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $10 / €10. Deluxe Edition owners will get instant access to this content pack for free. Enduring Spirits’ online multiplayer interaction allows players to challenge their friends, who can play the pack’s content for free.
