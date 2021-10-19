Greek "Ultracar" Company Spyro Panopolos Announcement Coming November 1st

Perhaps no performance car press release in the past few years was as optimistic as the one Spyro Panopolos put out about their Chaos "Ultra-car" around a year ago but, on November 1st, we're set to learn more.
Last July, we reported on the Chaos, a brand new "Ultra-car" from Greece. That's right, it's not a supercar or even a hypercar. Spyro Panopoulos, both the name of the company and the CEO, insists that the Chaos deserves a new designation. That's because if its original press release is to be believed, it's the fastest car in the world.
Of course, the press release from 2020 has some major issues more than a year later. First, in the corresponding YouTube video, Panopoulos says that Chaos will be released in 2021. Well, that's been pushed back to 2023. That's ok; lots of companies miss production windows.
Then there are the parts involved in the production of the Chaos. Much like American car company Czinger, the vehicle uses a great deal of 3D-printed parts, However, unlike the Czinger, it seems like the folks at Spyro Panopoulos went a bit crazy with the 3D printer. Pistons, connecting rods, and brake calipers are all 3D printed products. In addition, the ICONOCEL exhaust is also 3D printed.
Panopoulos says that these advancements and other technology will allow the Chaos to go from 0-60 in just 1.8 seconds. They also say it will be capable of 300 miles per hour thanks to a total of 3,000 horsepower.
Of course, at this point, these are just claims. Apparently, Panopoulos will announce more on November 1st, according to their Instagram page. While it's almost surely vaporware, we're hoping they prove us wrong. We are absolutely here for the 300 mph war between them, SSC, and the folks at Hennessey.
