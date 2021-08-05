Czinger 21C Smashes Laguna Seca Lap Record, Beats McLaren Senna

The Los Angeles-based Czinger brand has managed to set the new record of the Laguna Seca Raceway. The earlier record was set by the McLaren Senna under the control of Randy Pobst. Now, Joel Miller is the new record holder with the Czinger 21C.
The 21C's time was 1:25.44, which was multi-GPS verified on July 21, 2021, while the previous record holder's time obtained in a McLaren Senna was 1:27.62, so this was an achievement. Czinger Vehicles announced it set the record using the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires, which are road legal tires, and the car they did it in was designed, manufactured, and assembled in Los Angeles. It was natural for them to decide to display it at its home in Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week, August 12-16th.
Only 80 examples of the Czinger 21C will be built. It is the first product in a series of road-homologated exclusive performance vehicles. In other words, this is an exclusive hypercar, and this record goes to show that it comes with hypercar levels of performance. What is even more impressive is that it was designed using AI and finished by hand. Even its powertrain is developed in-house.
The Czinger 21C was first introduced in March 2020, but it was updated since then to have an increased width. It has a dry weight of under 1.240 kg (2,733 lbs.) and comes with 1250 hp from its V8 engine. The latter is supported by two electric motors, and together they provide all-wheel drive through the resulting hybrid powertrain.
The two electric motors power the front wheels, with one motor for each wheel, and torque vectoring is naturally included. Meanwhile, the V8's resources are handled by a seven-speed automated manual gearbox.
All the above lead to a quarter-mile time of 8.1 seconds, while its overall top speed is claimed at 281 mph (452 km/h) in the optional low drag v-max configuration. For the sake of statistics, a Czinger 21C can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.9 seconds, while the sprint from standstill to 186 mph (300 km/h) takes 8.5 seconds. There is even a claimed 0 to 248 mph (400 km/h) time, which is 21.3 seconds.
Thanks to its aerodynamic configuration, it can provide a 3-to-1 lift/drag ratio with 615 kilograms (1,355 lbs.) of downforce at 100 mph (160 km/h) and 2,500 kg (about the weight of an elephant or 5,511 lbs.) of downforce at 200 mph (321 km/h) in the high downforce configuration.
