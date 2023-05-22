Grandma's 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S Commando Needs a New Home

If you're into pony cars and the Mustang isn't necessarily your favorite cup of tea, there's a good chance the classic Barracuda has that little something that tickles your fancy.
How do I know that? It does the same thing to me, as the Barracuda has always had that special je ne sais quoi that turns it into a model I would gladly spend a big fortune on (if I had it in the first place).
Sure enough, owning the original Barracuda doesn’t need to be expensive, as anyone can purchase a project and then restore it part by part with their 9-to-5 money.
This 1965 Plymouth Barracuda caught my attention for two reasons. First of all, it's completely stock, so chances are the car is still unmolested and entirely original. For a '65 Barracuda, this is something that rarely happens, especially given the condition this model seems to exhibit.
And second of all, the engine is still there under the hood, and apparently, it continues to run, though I would still want to check everything in person before committing to a purchase.
The Formula S package that's also available on this model was specifically introduced in 1965 to improve the car's handling. It featured new torsion bars, upgraded shock absorbers, sometimes even wider wheels and tires, as well as a tachometer. It also sported a special "Formula S" tag that attracted everybody's attention.
The badge is no longer there on this Barracuda, but the tachometer is, so this is a good point to begin your restoration.
The 273 Commando engine was rated at 235 horsepower, so it was quite a potent unit. It's unclear if the V8 comes in tip-top shape, but the owner says the car "can drive onto a car trailer."
The Barracuda belongs to the owner's grandma, and the photos suggest it's been sitting inside for a long time. The barn dust could also hide other problems, but the owner guarantees you won't find any rust on this car. This means the vehicle has been sitting in just the right conditions, as otherwise, the undersides and the floors would be the first to be invaded by rust.
Restoring this Barracuda would be a fulfilling project rather than a way to make easy money, as a 1965 model doesn’t sell for as much as I'd love to see it selling. On the other hand, this project costs just $8,000 on Craigslist, so if you're looking for a fancy weekend ride, you know what you have to do. While the engine is presumably running, the brakes are completely dead, so don't consider it roadworthy. As such, towing is required should you decide to take the car home. It's currently parked in Arcata, close to Eureka.
