Rare 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Wakes Up After 38 Years, Original V8 Looks Alive

In terms of styling, the 1965 Plymouth Barracuda didn’t introduce too many changes from its predecessor, as the most notable tweak was the debut of a new grille.
As far as the engines go, however, the standard engine was no longer the 170 (2.7-liter) six-cylinder but a 225 (3.6-liter) developing 145 horsepower. The Barracuda was therefore becoming a more powerful model, though the engine that most people were drooling over remained the 273 (4.4-liter) with 235 horsepower.
The same V8 is also powering the Barracuda that we have here even if the car currently comes in a rather challenging condition.
eBay seller miali-8534 says this Barracuda is quite a rare model, as it’s one of the first 150 units manufactured for this model year. It comes with air conditioning and power steering, so it left the factory as a rather high-optioned car.
The current shape seems to allow for easy restoration, though every potential buyer should just check the car in person to more accurately determine if any big fixes are required or not. Given this Barracuda has been sitting since 1984, it makes sense to expect the typical rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk.
The good news, on the other hand, is that everything is still there, so the Barracuda is complete even after all these years. The V8 under the hood is free and cranks, the seller guarantees, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to bring it back to a fully working condition.
The Barracuda isn’t sold as part of an auction, as it comes with a fixed price. The seller expects to get $4,800 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone else is interested in another deal. Born and raised in California, the Barracuda is now located in Canoga Park if potential customers want to see it in person.
The same V8 is also powering the Barracuda that we have here even if the car currently comes in a rather challenging condition.
eBay seller miali-8534 says this Barracuda is quite a rare model, as it’s one of the first 150 units manufactured for this model year. It comes with air conditioning and power steering, so it left the factory as a rather high-optioned car.
The current shape seems to allow for easy restoration, though every potential buyer should just check the car in person to more accurately determine if any big fixes are required or not. Given this Barracuda has been sitting since 1984, it makes sense to expect the typical rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk.
The good news, on the other hand, is that everything is still there, so the Barracuda is complete even after all these years. The V8 under the hood is free and cranks, the seller guarantees, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too hard to bring it back to a fully working condition.
The Barracuda isn’t sold as part of an auction, as it comes with a fixed price. The seller expects to get $4,800 for it, though the Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone else is interested in another deal. Born and raised in California, the Barracuda is now located in Canoga Park if potential customers want to see it in person.