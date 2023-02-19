Gran Turismo Creator Is Teasing Four New Cars for Next Week's Update

Renowned and revered video game designer Kazunori Yamauchi recently teased fans with a more or less cryptic image on Twitter. The post simply says, "big updates are coming next week," and the image below that contains four car silhouettes that people have already started to identify. People's opinions about the models vary in the comment section, but in all fairness, you can barely notice what's in that pitch-black image.

17 photos Photo: @Kaz_Yamauchi on Twitter