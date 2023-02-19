Gran Turismo Creator Is Teasing Four New Cars for Next Week's Update

Renowned and revered video game designer Kazunori Yamauchi recently teased fans with a more or less cryptic image on Twitter. The post simply says, "big updates are coming next week," and the image below that contains four car silhouettes that people have already started to identify. People's opinions about the models vary in the comment section, but in all fairness, you can barely notice what's in that pitch-black image.
Without any further ado, the first popular guess is Honda's first F1 track car, the RA271, which made its debut at the 1964 German Grand Prix. It had a 1.5-liter V12 that could deliver 227 hp (230 hp) and weighed 525 kg (1,157 lb).
The next usual suspect is the Citroen DS23, produced between 1973-1975. There were two variants sharing a 2.3-liter engine, and one could output 115 hp (117 ps), while the other had 130 hp (132 ps) with better fuel economy.
The third one has been nominated as the 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau, or Lightweight. Oddly specific, judging by the photo, but if this turns out to be right, Porsche fans will surely rejoice. Only made in 86 units, this "Lightweight" 911 Turbo S donned a 3.3-liter engine that could produce 381 hp (386 ps). Fun fact about these Lightweights, they can go as high as $1 million at auctions and, in some cases, even higher.
As for the last car, there is no definitive guess, but people suspect it could be a Vision Gran Turismo model, which is a custom-made nameplate that only exists in Gran Turismo 7. As for what car brand it could be, it's anybody's guess.
Aside from this hidden-in-plain-sight-update, we're also getting a free VR file to download on February 22. In all fairness, it's useful only if you own the $550 PlayStation VR2 headset that launches on the same day, but hey, free is free.
Kazunori Yamauchi has recently confirmed that the studio will soon start working on Gran Turismo 8. All he said about the next one is that "Actually, there is a theme. I'm starting to run toward the next one, but I can't talk to you yet. It's a pity that I can't talk to you easily."
If you're a fan, then come August, you're in for a real treat! Not a Scooby Snack, I'm afraid, but for the first time in history, Yamauchi's video game will be hitting the big screens across the globe. It's being directed by Neill Blomkamp, and it will supposedly be action-packed with a dramatic story inspired by real-life events.
At first glance, the plot seems to be simple enough. A teenager in love with the game goes on and becomes a professional race car driver. The cast is filled with stars like David Harbour, whom you may have seen before in Stranger Things, Orlando Bloom or Legolas from The Lord of the Rings, and Djimon Hounsou from Blood Diamond.
The next usual suspect is the Citroen DS23, produced between 1973-1975. There were two variants sharing a 2.3-liter engine, and one could output 115 hp (117 ps), while the other had 130 hp (132 ps) with better fuel economy.
The third one has been nominated as the 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau, or Lightweight. Oddly specific, judging by the photo, but if this turns out to be right, Porsche fans will surely rejoice. Only made in 86 units, this "Lightweight" 911 Turbo S donned a 3.3-liter engine that could produce 381 hp (386 ps). Fun fact about these Lightweights, they can go as high as $1 million at auctions and, in some cases, even higher.
As for the last car, there is no definitive guess, but people suspect it could be a Vision Gran Turismo model, which is a custom-made nameplate that only exists in Gran Turismo 7. As for what car brand it could be, it's anybody's guess.
Aside from this hidden-in-plain-sight-update, we're also getting a free VR file to download on February 22. In all fairness, it's useful only if you own the $550 PlayStation VR2 headset that launches on the same day, but hey, free is free.
Kazunori Yamauchi has recently confirmed that the studio will soon start working on Gran Turismo 8. All he said about the next one is that "Actually, there is a theme. I'm starting to run toward the next one, but I can't talk to you yet. It's a pity that I can't talk to you easily."
If you're a fan, then come August, you're in for a real treat! Not a Scooby Snack, I'm afraid, but for the first time in history, Yamauchi's video game will be hitting the big screens across the globe. It's being directed by Neill Blomkamp, and it will supposedly be action-packed with a dramatic story inspired by real-life events.
At first glance, the plot seems to be simple enough. A teenager in love with the game goes on and becomes a professional race car driver. The cast is filled with stars like David Harbour, whom you may have seen before in Stranger Things, Orlando Bloom or Legolas from The Lord of the Rings, and Djimon Hounsou from Blood Diamond.
Big updates are coming next week.— ????? (@Kaz_Yamauchi) February 18, 2023
?????????????????#GT7 pic.twitter.com/8KEyHxT4rv