Gran Turismo 7 Aims To Bring Realism to a Level Never Before Seen or Felt

When Gran Turismo 7 lands in the hands of gamers next March, it's going to ship with some features that no other game has ever had. New ray tracing should make the visuals better than ever but we're most excited about how the cars will feel in your hands.
Real racecars feel visceral. In fact, they almost feel alive in the hands of the driver. That's a factor that even the best racing games can't ever truly recreate. Gran Turismo was actually the first game to ever fully utilize the original Sony Dualshock controller.
With GT7, Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the series, says that he thinks that the PS5 gives them the chance to do something totally innovative. He says that the realism is for the first time, tangible. That means you can feel the car.
He didn't give us a full deep dive but he hints at what's coming by telling us how the brakes will feel. For example, just like real brakes, the harder you press the brake trigger, the more feedback you'll feel.
Also like real brakes, if you press hard enough and they lock up, the feedback stops. In the game, the resistance on the trigger will actually get canceled altogether if you push too hard and lock the brakes up.
That might sound silly but think about it. It will be more obvious than ever before which cars have great brakes and which ones don't. It'll also be obvious when the way you've tuned your brakes is better or worse.
Kaz also talks about how ray tracing has made its way into the game. Lighting looks more realistic than ever before and that's saying something. GT titles have always set the gold standard for realistic graphics.
We can't wait to play it on March 4th. Now the only thing we're wondering is what work has gone into making wheel and pedal setups feel even more real.
