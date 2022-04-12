Google Maps Rival Updated with a New-Generation Feature, New Version Now Available

HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation is undoubtedly one of the most advanced Google Maps alternatives available right now, and this is actually no surprise.
At this point, HERE is one of the leading names in terms of navigation solutions, so all its products offer an advanced experience, no matter if the software comes pre-loaded on the car or as part of mobile navigations apps.
When it comes to the latter, the mobile offering is spearheaded by HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation, an app that’s available on both iPhone and Android.
The good news is this navigation tool just keeps getting better and better, therefore giving users a very good reason to ditch Google Maps.
The most recent updates for the iOS version, for instance, brought massive improvements, including a new feature that HERE originally announced in January.
It’s support for fuel payments, as the mobile app now integrates ryd support to quickly take care of the whole thing from your mobile device. ryd allows users to search for a fuel station, and the navigation app support is powered by a “Pay with ryd” option that’s available right within its UI.
The most recent version of HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation on Apple devices is 4.4.100, and it was published on the App Store only a few days ago. The changelog, however, points only to generic refinements, but if you’re running an older version, once you update you also get access to the ryd integration as well.
Needless to say, HERE’s app isn’t the only one to offer support for fuel payments, but on the other hand, this update is living proof that the lineup of solutions capable of replacing Google Maps is growing. Obviously, this doesn’t mean Google is okay with this, so the company is working around the clock on improving its solution too.
Just earlier this month, Google announced a series of updates for Google Maps, including support for traffic lights and stop signs on both iPhone and Android.
When it comes to the latter, the mobile offering is spearheaded by HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation, an app that’s available on both iPhone and Android.
The good news is this navigation tool just keeps getting better and better, therefore giving users a very good reason to ditch Google Maps.
The most recent updates for the iOS version, for instance, brought massive improvements, including a new feature that HERE originally announced in January.
It’s support for fuel payments, as the mobile app now integrates ryd support to quickly take care of the whole thing from your mobile device. ryd allows users to search for a fuel station, and the navigation app support is powered by a “Pay with ryd” option that’s available right within its UI.
The most recent version of HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation on Apple devices is 4.4.100, and it was published on the App Store only a few days ago. The changelog, however, points only to generic refinements, but if you’re running an older version, once you update you also get access to the ryd integration as well.
Needless to say, HERE’s app isn’t the only one to offer support for fuel payments, but on the other hand, this update is living proof that the lineup of solutions capable of replacing Google Maps is growing. Obviously, this doesn’t mean Google is okay with this, so the company is working around the clock on improving its solution too.
Just earlier this month, Google announced a series of updates for Google Maps, including support for traffic lights and stop signs on both iPhone and Android.