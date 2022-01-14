Google Maps Is No Longer the Top App for Navigation and Offline Maps

Google Maps is generally considered the best navigation app out there, pretty much because it checks most of the boxes for anyone looking for such a piece of software.
It’s free, it runs on both Android and iPhone, it sports much more than the essential feature package, and it also supports offline maps to work without an Internet connection.
But on the other hand, this doesn’t mean Google Maps is also the leading solution currently on the market.
A new analysis conducted by Counterpoint Research looked at several mapping and location platforms currently on the market to see how they perform in a total of seven categories, including maps data, location services, the developer ecosystem, and partners.
Overall, HERE is the company topping the charts, not only thanks to its award-winning software but also because of its investments in expanding the portfolio and working with more partners worldwide.
Google is only the runner-up in the research, as Counterpoint says it scored well in a number of categories, including map coverage, the freshness of maps data, and the AR push.
But on the other hand, when it comes to navigation, offline maps coverage, and other areas that are essential for the modern driver, it’s TomTom the one that’s setting the pace. Counterpoint says TomTom is playing its card just right, as the company has expanded substantially in the automotive field with the help of partnerships with a series of big names in the industry.
Google is working non-stop on becoming a more important software provider in the automotive industry, as the company is trying to convince more carmakers to adopt Android Automotive as the operating system powering everything infotainment.
The search giant has already joined forces with a series of large carmakers, including Renault, Volvo, and others, with the adoption of Android Automotive expected to increase in the coming years. Android Automotive can be pre-loaded from the factory, offering deep integration of Google services in the driving experience by allowing services like Google Assistant and Google Maps to access vehicle data.
