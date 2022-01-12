The Latest Google Maps Update Seems to Be Bad News for Android and Android Auto Users

The Android and Android Auto version of Google Maps is once again exhibiting various GPS issues, and users claim that a recent update is the one to blame for the whole thing.
Oddly enough, not everybody seems to be struggling with the same problems, though the symptoms are rather similar in most cases. For example, Google Maps loses the GPS tracking in the middle of the drive, at which point the configured navigation becomes a huge mess.
Without being able to figure out where users are, Google Maps no longer provides correct navigation instructions. In addition, users claim in reviews posted this week on the Google Play Store that Google Maps sometimes places them on secondary streets even when they are driving on a highway.
“This app no longer tracks my correct location. It keeps moving around. Therefore the directions constantly get readjusted. When I am on the highway, it shows me on the side streets with instructions to get back on the highway. This app used to be flawless starting about four months ago it has become worthless,” one user says in a January 7 review.
“I used to like this app a lot just for driving around. The arrow always pointed forward. After the latest updates the map always points north. Even when you turn that feature off in the navigation settings,” someone else explains.
On the other hand, it’s important to know that not everybody who installed the latest version of Google Maps on their Android devices struggles with the same problems.
Of course, it’s not clear why some people are affected and why others are not, but one possible reason could be the update to Android 12. The new operating system has caused all kinds of problems so far, including on Android Auto, where users ended up struggling with things like missing notifications and broken car connectivity.
At this point, however, this is just a guess on our side, so if you’re struggling with the GPS tracking in Google Maps after the latest update, make sure you let Google know about it.
