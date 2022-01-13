Google Maps Alternative Announces Major New Feature for Personalized Navigation

TomTom AmiGO is currently one of the most advanced navigation apps on the market, and more often than not, it’s considered just the perfect alternative to Google Maps on both iPhone and Android.
One of the reasons AmiGO is such a good app is TomTom’s commitment to frequent updates, as the navigation software keeps getting additional polishing, as well as new functionality to improve and evolve the user experience.
This week, for example, TomTom announced a new AmiGO feature whose purpose is to pave the way for a more personalized navigation experience when getting behind the wheel.
To do this, TomTom has added support for profiles, which are essentially a way to tell the app what car you’re driving. The profile section lets you share plenty of details about your car, including the color, but without a doubt, the most important is the type of fuel it uses.
TomTom AmiGO supports both gas/diesel and electric, so just make sure you define the right setting in the app. Once this is configured, the application can automatically search for the right gas or charging station according to your settings whenever you tap the gas station icon on the main screen.
It goes without saying this feature comes in handy specifically for EV owners. AmiGO supports all kinds of extra information, including even compatible chargers, so the app can therefore look for the right charging station according to your profile.
TomTom says it’s working on several other ways to make the profile section more relevant to the personalized navigation, so users are strongly recommended to fill in the information after updating AmiGO to the latest version.
“We are continuously working towards improving the driving experience for everyone! So even if you do not have an electric vehicle, by adding your vehicle to the app you will help us to fine tune our routing to give you improved navigation in the future,” the company says.
You can find the latest TomTom AmiGO version on the Google Play Store and the App Store.
