Google Maps Rival Gets New Features to Expand Navigation Capabilities

There are plenty of alternatives to Google Maps out there, but when it comes to freeware applications, HERE WeGo is without a doubt one of the best.
The app already comes with the essential package, including voice navigation and real-time traffic information. But now it’s getting ready to push its navigation capabilities a step further with the addition of deeper integration of a series of third-party apps.
First and foremost, HERE WeGo will be updated with Lyft ridesharing support. For example, when planning a route and a Lyft ride can help reach the destination, HERE WeGo can let you open the Lyft app with just one click and then have all the information pre-loaded to quickly book a ride. This feature will only be available for users in the United States and Canada.
And speaking of ways to reach a user-defined destination, HERE is also adding FlixBus support. When the travel options include connections via FlixBus, users can not only see their options in this regard but also complete the payment of a trip right through the FlixBus portal via HERE WeGo.
Then, users in European countries like Austria, Belgium, and Germany will be provided with ryd integration. In other words, HERE WeGo will be able to look for gas stations allowing for secure payments via the mobile device. Drivers will be provided with these fuel stations right on the map.
And last but not least, the navigation app is being updated with Booking.com integration. As you could easily guess, this new feature means users will be able to see hotel availability close to the configured destination. And given it’s Booking.com, the app will show all kinds of extra information, including prices, offers, reviews, and so much more.
Of course, users will also be allowed to make a new booking and even pay for it via Booking.com.
All these new features are projected to roll out to users in the first quarter of 2022, though as said, some will only be available in select markets.
