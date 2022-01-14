Buy One, Get One Free: Barn-Find and Forest-Find Buick Specials Fighting for Life

Buick Special first got to see the daylight back in 1961 when the GM brand wanted to compete in the compact car market with a completely new model.
Sales for this model year weren’t exactly impressive, as Buick shipped only a little over 86,800 units, but the company was already preparing for a much more successful refresh in 1962.
The new model year, therefore, launched with much fanfare and plenty of important changes, including the debut of a convertible body style. Furthermore, General Motors introduced a new V6 engine developing 135 horsepower, pretty much turning the Buick Special into a very economical grocery-getter.
All these investments eventually paid off, as sales of the Buick Special almost doubled this year, getting close to 150,000 units.
Someone on Craigslist has not one but two separate Buick Specials, and what’s more, they’re selling them both.
But as you probably guessed from the headline, the two cars don’t necessarily come in a mint condition, as they look like they’ve been sitting on the side of the road for many decades.
First and foremost, there’s a convertible that has reportedly been stored in a barn. While this one is very rough anyway, its general condition is believed to be more solid than the one of its hardtop sibling. This is because the second Special has been stored outside in a forest, so it goes without saying it has become almost a full wreck.
The seller explains on Craigslist that both cars are entirely original, though it is pretty clear it’ll be a challenge to restore them anyway. No information has been offered on the engines, but for now, it’s better to just assume they’re at least locked up from the many years of sitting.
The duo doesn’t come with a certain price, as the seller says they’re just expecting an offer. It remains to be seen if someone is willing to restore them, but without a doubt, doing this won’t be easy.
