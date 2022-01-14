Android Auto Starts Freezing and the Workaround Is a Big Pain in the Neck

Android Auto bugs come and go, so it’s not hard to suddenly become one of the many people out there struggling with all kinds of glitches in their cars.
While Android Auto is running just fine for some, the app is going from bad to worse for others, especially after installing the updates released by Google. And what’s even worse is that it’s not only an Android Auto update the one that can ruin the whole experience, but also new versions of the related apps, such as Google and Google Maps.
In late 2021, some unlucky fellows out there came across an Android Auto error that showed up totally out of the blue. The app started freezing for absolutely no reason, with most of them claiming this behavior was introduced by a recent update.
Android Auto no longer working isn’t necessarily a surprise, as such bugs are encountered occasionally. But on the other hand, the workaround that some people have come across is a huge pain in the neck.
First and foremost, someone says that resetting the phone and reconfiguring the whole thing from scratch is the only thing that works to get Android Auto up and running again.
Obviously, it goes without saying that doing this every time you get behind the wheel is not only a major inconvenience but also nearly impossible.
Others, however, claim they just need to turn off the engine and then wait for approximately 10 minutes before plugging in the mobile device and establishing the connection to the head unit. When the engine is started, Android Auto loads properly, obviously until it freezes again at random times.
A member of the Android Auto team says all reports have already been submitted to developers, but additional information is required before a fix can be released. Of course, there’s no ETA as to when the issue could be resolved, so your only option is to keep Android Auto up-to-date and use one of the painful workarounds mentioned above.
