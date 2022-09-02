Google Maps Rival Releases a Feature the World Unfortunately Really Needs

Sygic is a navigation expert whose software comes in handy to all people looking for a professional solution to replace the likes of Google Maps and Waze.
Though not available free of charge, Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps, as well as the company’s other similar products, comes with everything you’d need from such an app, including offline maps, turn-by-turn guidance, HUD support, real-time route sharing, and so on.
As a leader of this particular side of the market, Sygic is also investing big in new features, and most recently, its software has been updated with a new capability that, unfortunately, and shamefully, the world really needs.
It’s the support for warnings when wrong-way drivers are detected.
Regrettably, people who end up driving in the opposite direction on high-speed roads such as highways are becoming quite common, and you can imagine how dangerous the whole thing really is. More often than not, these people end up blaming their navigation software for going the wrong way, though simply checking out the road signs should prevent any lucid driver from going in the opposite direction on a highway.
Sygic has managed to develop a way to warn drivers that someone else is going in the opposite direction, so its software can now issue a notification to prevent terrible accidents.
Sygic’s GPS Navigation software can issue warnings about a driver going in the opposite direction or if you are the one doing it.
Unfortunately, the way it works doesn’t necessarily resolve the problem completely, as it relies on data collected by Sygic in the first place. The warnings only work if the wrong-way driver also uses Sygic’s software, as this is pretty much the only way the application can be aware that someone is going in the opposite direction.
When a warning is issued, Sygic uses both an acoustic and a push notification on the mobile device, therefore trying to make the driver aware of the risks of accidents.
