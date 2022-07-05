Google Maps Rival Announces Major Update, New Android Auto and CarPlay Features

There are plenty of Google Maps alternatives out there, but when it comes to offline capabilities and new-generation capabilities, Sygic’s GPS Navigation software is without a doubt one of the leading choices.
And this week, the parent company announced a pack of new features that make Sygic GPS Navigation an even more advanced replacement for Google Maps, not only on Android and iPhone but also on Android Auto and CarPlay.
For example, Sygic GPS Navigation now comes with Dynamic Lane Assistant on iPhone, and the same functionality is also available on CarPlay.
Furthermore, Sygic has further refined the Apple Calendar app integration by allowing the navigation app to automatically provide directions to a defined location when the app is running on CarPlay. The same feature also supports co-drivers, who can connect their own phones and then add new points of interest on a generated route.
As far as Android Auto users are concerned, the app now displays the current speed mirrored on a car display while also bringing new POIs that can be added to the route while navigating.
Users who are particularly interested in the customization side of the navigation experience are also getting good news with the release of the new update. Sygic GPS Navigation now allows them to change the default blue navigation arrow with an actual car model, including a standard vehicle, a van, or an F1 car.
The feature is available on both the Android and the iOS versions of the navigation app, but at the same time, the new icons can also be enabled on CarPlay and Android Auto.
And last but not least, Sygic is also highlighting the “I am not driving” button that is available in the navigation app. Unless pressed, drivers can’t use their phones, so if they want to browse their mobile devices and use the display in the car at the same time, tapping this button is mandatory.
