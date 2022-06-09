Google Maps Rival Explains Why Free Navigation Isn’t Always the Best Choice

While Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps, and other free navigation apps come with a super-advanced feature package, they still lack one big capability: support for larger vehicles, including not only trucks but also caravans and campers.
Sygic, which right now is one of the top companies building navigation software, has recently discussed this shortcoming of free mobile navigation apps, explaining that in some cases, drivers can end up getting stuck on roads where their vehicles don’t fit.
“Generally known free mobile navigations save money, however, you risk getting into many troubles easily,” the company says specifically pointing to Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze.
Sygic is right. Without proper navigation for campers or caravans, relying on the likes of Google Maps for guidance to a specific address is a risky game. These apps have no idea you’re driving a larger vehicle, so they just send you to roads where a typical passenger car can fit.
But on the other hand, Sygic says, dedicated software aimed at these categories of vehicles can take into account their dimensions and therefore search for routes where narrow roads, low bridges, and sharp curves aren’t a problem.
Furthermore, some of these apps also come with offline maps, but of course, this isn’t necessarily a differentiating feature, given Google Maps also packs similar capabilities.
Sygic obviously recommends camper and caravan drivers to try out its very own software dedicated to these vehicles, but of course, it isn’t available free of charge – a 14-day trial version is also available, though, just in case you want to try it out before buying.
Meanwhile, Google, Waze, and Apple have remained completely tight-lipped on any plans to include navigation for other vehicle categories in their apps. This is why it’s critical to avoid using these solutions for guidance when driving a truck or a camper, especially when using a route you didn’t explore before.
