Google Maps Is Now the Home of Another E-Scooter and E-Bike Platform

Google Maps is no longer just a regular navigation app, as all the improvements it has received lately turned it into the go-to destination for many more purposes.
Among them, there’s also the simple search for a nearby e-scooter and e-bike, as Google has been working with partners from all over the world to bring this feature to users.
And this week, the Mountain View-based search giant is expanding the support for e-bike and e-scooter with the addition of Dott, one of the largest providers of such services in Europe.
As part of the partnership, users in a series of European countries, including France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, will get to see the location of electric scooters and bikes operated by Dott right on Google Maps.
Each vehicle will be displayed together with several helpful details, including the walking distance and the battery status, so you’ll always know how far they are and whether they have enough battery for you to reach a certain destination.
Google Maps can then provide you with navigation instructions to reach their location.
However, Google’s application doesn’t yet allow you to rent an e-scooter or e-bike. Once you get near an electric scooter or bike, you just need to launch the official Dott companion app for the rest of the process. So you’ll still have to use the Dott app for unlocking a bike or a scooter and then make the payment.
Needless to say, you must be running the most recent version of Google Maps to get the Dott integration.
In the meantime, Google is already working on many other improvements for Google Maps, and some of them are specifically aimed at Android Auto. For example, Google will allow users to change the orientation on Google Maps, as it wants drivers to be able to configure the app if they’re using a right-hand or a left-hand-drive vehicle.
