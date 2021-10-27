5 Essential Android Auto Feature Broken Down Because God Knows Why

3 Watch Out: Recent Android Auto Update Said to Do More Harm Than Good

2 More Problems with Google Maps on Android Auto, This Time When Closing the App

Android Auto 7 Said to Make Listening to Music Quite a Struggle

If you’re a tech-savvy user, you probably know already that installing the latest software updates on day one isn’t necessarily a good idea unless you know exactly what you do. 6 photos



Android Auto makes absolutely no exception. Several users are now complaining online, including on Google’s forums, of a glitch that changes their sound settings on the fly when driving. One of our readers told me the music is suddenly routed from the car’s speakers to the phone only to then be restored to the original settings.



In other words, the sound just keeps jumping from the car’s speakers to the phone and back, and this typically happens every few minutes, making listening to music quite a nightmare.



Users on



The timing seems to suggest that the problem was introduced by



The bad news is Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem, so right now, users are all alone in their attempt to fix this behavior.



While some people say they’ve tried changing cables, mostly because this behavior seems to indicate a faulty connection between the phone and the head unit, the workaround could be much simpler. If you’re certain the problem showed up two weeks ago before updating to Android Auto 7, you should just downgrade to an earlier version, not before clearing the cache and deleting all data in the app.



This way, you can start from scratch in an earlier version of Android Auto, which means that any potential problem that was introduced in the latest release should no longer be there on your phone. This is mostly because major releases are typically rather unpolished, so you could end up struggling with problems that weren’t supposed to be happening in the first place.Android Auto makes absolutely no exception. Several users are now complaining online, including on Google’s forums, of a glitch that changes their sound settings on the fly when driving. One of our readers told me the music is suddenly routed from the car’s speakers to the phone only to then be restored to the original settings.In other words, the sound just keeps jumping from the car’s speakers to the phone and back, and this typically happens every few minutes, making listening to music quite a nightmare.Users on Google’s support forums claim the whole thing showed up approximately two weeks ago, as everything was working just fine before.The timing seems to suggest that the problem was introduced by Android Auto 7 , which was published in mid-October in the Google Play Store for the first users.The bad news is Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem, so right now, users are all alone in their attempt to fix this behavior.While some people say they’ve tried changing cables, mostly because this behavior seems to indicate a faulty connection between the phone and the head unit, the workaround could be much simpler. If you’re certain the problem showed up two weeks ago before updating to Android Auto 7, you should just downgrade to an earlier version, not before clearing the cache and deleting all data in the app.This way, you can start from scratch in an earlier version of Android Auto, which means that any potential problem that was introduced in the latest release should no longer be there on your phone.