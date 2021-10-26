Camper Driver Hits Bridge Because the Navigation App Told Him They’d Fit

More on this:

1 About 10 Percent of Drivers Think It’s Okay to Take a Selfie Behind the Wheel

2 Driver Ends Up in a Canal Because That’s Where the Navigation App Told Him to Go

3 Wrong-Way BMW Driver Says He Was Just Following His Navigation App

4 Driver Ends Up in a River Because That’s Where Navigation Told Him to Go

5 Navigation App Sends People Looking to Get Tested to Family Farm