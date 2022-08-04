Google Maps, Here We Come: Waze Blamed for Major Lag on Android Auto and CarPlay

In theory, Waze is one of the best navigation apps out there, as its crowdsourcing engine makes it incredibly accurate when it comes to finding a faster route to a user-defined destination.
But in practice, Waze often ends up becoming a super-glitchy app that eventually does more harm than good on the devices where it’s running.
Not a long time ago, Waze caused an audio nightmare on CarPlay, as the app took over the sound controls and made it impossible for users to adjust the music volume, even when it wasn’t running. It took several updates for the Google-owned company to resolve the whole thing, and some users are still complaining of similar behavior in their cars.
And now it looks like the navigation app is once again wreaking havoc, though this time, the bad experience has been reported on both Android Auto and CarPlay.
A discussion thread on the official Waze forums includes reports of a bug that’s causing massive lag on both Android Auto and CarPlay when the Google-owned app is in charge of offering step-by-step navigation.
No workaround has been discovered until now, and the most recent updates don’t seem to come with any noticeable improvement.
What does the trick, several users say, is switching to another navigation app. Google Maps, for instance, appears to be working just fine, with no lag spotted on Android Auto and CarPlay whatsoever. At first glance, this seems to suggest the culprit is Waze itself, as no other navigation app seems to exhibit similar problems.
For the time being, it’s not known if the Waze team is working on a fix or the company is still trying to figure out what’s wrong, but more concerning is that the number of people struggling with the bug is slowly but surely increasing, both on Android Auto and CarPlay.
