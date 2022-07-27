Google Maps Gets New Location Sharing Options, This Is Why It’s a Must-Have App

Google Maps is a fully featured application that has evolved beyond the standard navigation software concept a long time ago.
As a result, Google Maps isn’t just an application that can get you from where you are to where you want to go, but also a very advanced piece of software that lets you explore a certain region down to street-level details, found out how busy it is, and even get in touch with businesses should you need more information.
Today, Google Maps is getting a new feature that makes it a must-have application.
Google is introducing an update to the location sharing component, essentially allowing users to receive arrival and departure notifications on their devices.
In other words, if someone is sharing their location with you, Google Maps can now show a notification on the mobile device when they arrive at a certain address. The same thing for departures, as you can get a notification when the contact sharing the location with you leaves a configured address.
In case you’re worried about privacy, Google says it has specifically developed this feature to make sure the location information is always protected.
In other words, you’ll be getting notifications only for the people who have enabled location sharing for you. Furthermore, the user who is sharing their location will be provided with multiple reminders to make sure they are aware that someone is receiving such information on their devices.
The rollout of the new location sharing options has already started today on both iPhone and Android, so make sure you are running the latest Google Maps version on your mobile device to give them a try.
Needless to say, it could take a while before they go live for everybody out there, so if the new features aren’t already there, just make sure you check again in a few days.
