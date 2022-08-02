Don’t Install the Latest iPhone Beta Update If You Use CarPlay and Waze

If you’re an Apple beta tester and you are already running the latest iOS 16 beta build, there’s a chance you noticed something unusual on CarPlay. If you didn’t, you might be lucky.
As it turns out, Waze crashes on the latest version of iOS 16 when running on CarPlay, with the app automatically closing immediately after launch.
While this is clearly a compatibility problem, some users have already discovered various workarounds that help get Waze up and running, at least temporarily. For example, someone says that repeatedly tapping Waze until it stays open is what does the trick in their case.
Someone else claims that removing the app and reinstalling it on the iPhone brings things back to normal, though it’s not yet clear if this works for everybody.
Before rushing to blame someone for this problem, it’s worth knowing that iOS 16 is still pre-release software, and the beta builds that are released by Apple, either for developers or for public testers, are only here for evaluation purposes.
In other words, the Cupertino-based tech giant wants to give users the opportunity of trying out the upcoming iOS update early and then send feedback that would help it further polish the experience before the rollout to all iPhones start.
More often than not, when major iOS updates go live, app developers themselves also need to release updates to ensure the compatibility of their software with the new versions of the operating system. Most likely, Waze will also ship such an update in the coming weeks, just to make sure that the navigation app works properly on the iPhone when iOS 16 is ready for prime time.
As per Apple’s typical calendar, iOS 16 should start rolling out to production devices in September, shortly after the company announces the new-generation iPhone at its typical hardware event in the fall.
