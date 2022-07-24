Better Than Google Maps: Waze Is the Best Navigation App for Taxi Drivers

Navigation apps, be they Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, or any other similar piece of software, come in handy to pretty much any motorist, no matter if they’re getting behind the wheel for the daily commute or they’re taxi drivers spending a lot of time on the road.
But on the other hand, not all apps are suitable for all drivers and vehicle types. For example, when it comes to truck navigation, Google Maps is an app to avoid, as it doesn’t have support for larger vehicles. It only offers guidance for passenger cars, so if you use Google Maps in a lorry, you could end up being sent on a road where you don’t fit.
As far as taxi drivers are concerned, Waze is just the perfect choice.
This is what the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, also known as LTDA, tells members in the United Kingdom. As new speed limits and cameras come into effect on several roads in London, LTDA membership senior officer Kanize Cozens says installing Waze should be a top priority for all taxi drivers in the city.
Writing in the Taxi Newspaper, Cozens highlights several Waze benefits, including the dedicated taxi mode that takes into account bus lanes as well.
The taxi mode in Waze can be enabled from settings by choosing taxi as the “vehicle type.”
Cozens also praises the accuracy of Waze, which relies on user reports to provide very accurate ETAs but also to warn of potholes, speed traps, and objects on the road.
All of these obviously come in handy for all motorists, not just taxi drivers, but for the latter, the up-to-date speed limits and the related alerts help prevent any fines after the new road changes came into play.
Needless to say, Waze is available on both iPhone and Android, and it can be installed free of charge from the official app stores.
As far as taxi drivers are concerned, Waze is just the perfect choice.
This is what the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, also known as LTDA, tells members in the United Kingdom. As new speed limits and cameras come into effect on several roads in London, LTDA membership senior officer Kanize Cozens says installing Waze should be a top priority for all taxi drivers in the city.
Writing in the Taxi Newspaper, Cozens highlights several Waze benefits, including the dedicated taxi mode that takes into account bus lanes as well.
The taxi mode in Waze can be enabled from settings by choosing taxi as the “vehicle type.”
Cozens also praises the accuracy of Waze, which relies on user reports to provide very accurate ETAs but also to warn of potholes, speed traps, and objects on the road.
All of these obviously come in handy for all motorists, not just taxi drivers, but for the latter, the up-to-date speed limits and the related alerts help prevent any fines after the new road changes came into play.
Needless to say, Waze is available on both iPhone and Android, and it can be installed free of charge from the official app stores.