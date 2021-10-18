Google Maps and Waze Struggling on CarPlay, And We All Know Who’s to Blame

More on this:

1 Apple’s CarPlay Is Getting Embarrassing as Another iOS 15 Bug Discovered

2 Google Maps Offline Maps: Everything You Need to Know

3 Random Disconnects Now Plaguing CarPlay as Part of Awful Experience a la Old Android Auto

4 Spotify Brings Its Android Auto and CarPlay Alternative to More Users

5 Waze Gets Emergency Update Possibly to Fix the CarPlay Nightmare It Created