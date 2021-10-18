Google Maps and Waze Struggling on CarPlay, And We All Know Who’s to Blame

Another day, another problem reported by CarPlay users, and once again, the culprit is believed to be none other than the already infamous iOS 15 update.
Released with so much excitement, iOS 15 is slowly becoming an update to avoid in the CarPlay world, as it’s causing a long list of problems for those who connect an iPhone to the head units in their cars.
This most recent bug seems to break down Google Maps and Waze on CarPlay, though for the moment, it looks like the iPhone 13 is the one primarily affected. But, of course, this only happens on iOS 15 – the iPhone 13 generation ships with this iOS version pre-loaded, so downgrading to an earlier release isn’t really an option for those struggling with such problems.
So what happens is that both Google Maps and Waze are sometimes becoming very laggy and end up losing the GPS connection, obviously no longer being able to track users on the map.
The GPS no longer updating is a common problem that many have occasionally been hitting, but on the other hand, this time, iOS 15 seems to be the one introducing the whole thing, with some iPhone 11 users claiming here on reddit that similar behavior is happening on their devices too.
Again, the iPhone 13 seems to be more widely affected, but others are reporting similar problems, including a complete freeze of Google Maps and Waze, on previous-generation iPhone models too.
The users can't do too much right now, other than hope Apple would come up with a fix, of course, if the update to iOS 15 is indeed the one responsible for the whole thing.
If it is, then other navigation apps should experience the same problems, so this is something that impacted users should try to figure out on their own. If they’re not, then maybe the latest updates received by Google Maps and Waze are the ones that need more polishing.
