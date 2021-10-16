Random Disconnects Now Plaguing CarPlay as Part of Awful Experience a la Old Android Auto

The days when Android Auto was plagued by connectivity issues seem to be gone, though some people out there are still struggling to get Google’s app to work in their cars.
But the overall reliability of Android Auto has improved substantially lately, so right now, if you’re using it with a high-quality cable or wirelessly, everything should work exactly as you’d expect it to work.
Android Auto’s place in the connectivity nightmare saga has been taken by none other than CarPlay, the alternative often considered more stable and reliable and which is now struggling with an insane number of glitches after the latest iPhone update.
Most recently, users have started to complain about random disconnects happening in their cars after updating the iPhone to the latest version of the mobile operating system, namely iOS 15.0.2. More specifically, CarPlay just disconnects every few seconds, and several users in this reddit thread confirm this is happening even when the wireless mode is being used.
At this point, it looks like the problem is mostly hitting the iPhone 13, as everything apparently works just fine on an older version of the iPhone. This isn’t necessarily surprising, as iPhone 13 owners have previously complained of other CarPlay glitches as well after the update to iOS 15.0.2.
Nothing seems to fix the whole thing, and unsurprisingly, Apple isn’t saying a single word about the whole thing. Whether or not a fix is in the works is something that only time will tell, but for the time being, trying out all kinds of workarounds is pretty much the only option.
On the other hand, if you haven’t already updated your iPhone to the latest iOS version, you might want to think twice before doing it. The CarPlay experience is going from bad to worse, and the most recent updates don’t do much to bring things back to normal.
