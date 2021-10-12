Waze Gets a Very Special Car Icon, and Here’s How to Enable It

From time to time, Waze gets special limited-time updates that provide users with unique car icons, moods, and navigation voices, and, as it turns out, October brought new goodies in this regard, though the launch happened rather silently for users out there.
Waze users on both iPhone and Android (and of course, on CarPlay and Android Auto as well) can now activate the Goodyear Blimp as their new car icon on Waze.
And it’s all thanks to a collaboration between Waze and Goodyear, though right now, it’s still not clear how long the whole thing would last.
But most likely, users who enable the Goodyear Blimp as the new car icon in Waze would be automatically returned to their previous configurations at the end of October, at which point this new content would be automatically removed.
At the same time, this new limited-time update also includes a new navigation voice, this time belonging to Kirk Herbstreit.
Enabling the new content doesn’t take more than a few seconds. To do this, simply open this link on the mobile device where Waze is installed, with the app to then launch automatically, allowing you to enable both the Goodyear Blimp and the new navigation voice.
In the meantime, the dev team working on Waze has one big problem to deal with: the application is causing an audio nightmare on CarPlay, as the latest update for the application is taking over all sound controls in the car, no longer allowing users to adjust the volume for the playing music or phone calls.
This is something that originally happened in 2020 and which Waze fixed with a separate update, so without a doubt, a bug-fixing release is expected in the coming days for CarPlay users out there. In the meantime, here are a few fixes that you could try out to restore the audio controls in your vehicle if you use CarPlay behind the wheel.
Here’s your chance to drive the Goodyear Blimp on Waze. Just choose the option on your Waze app. When you do, I’ll give you turn-by-turn directions to the big game - or anywhere else you want to go. Link to activate: https://t.co/JzAtTmxYCE pic.twitter.com/1aQShAybKJ— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 8, 2021