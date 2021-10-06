Waze Has Become a Must-Have App for Every British Driver

As if the global health issue wasn’t already enough, the United Kingdom is going through a fuel crisis, and thousands of motorists have rushed to gas stations trying to make sure they get a refill before the stocks are gone.
As one of the most used applications both in Europe and in the United Kingdom itself, the Google-owned Waze thinks it can help deal with the whole thing, so the parent company has recently started sending out notifications to its users asking for information about the fuel availability.
Waze already bundles a feature that allows users to provide the gas prices for each station on the map, but given the crisis in the United Kingdom, the application can help provide valuable information regarding fuel availability in the first place.
The Google company has therefore started sending out notifications to Waze users, asking them to share fuel station details with the rest of the community, thus helping others and eventually preventing any disruption to the fuel supply.
Waze officials have recently been cited as saying that all this rush to refill the car has caused massive traffic around gas stations, so naturally, the application started flagging the jams on the map, as it typically does in any area where it records a slow speed because of unusual reasons.
So Waze hopes that by displaying information related to gas availability, motorists would no longer rush to fuel stations and therefore prevent the traffic in the region from getting heavier, especially as many drivers typically wait up to several hours in queues that often block the other cars on the road.
It remains to be seen how many British drivers end up contributing to the information displayed on Waze, but right now, the Google-owned application has one of the largest communities out there, so in theory, this new approach should be as efficient as it gets.
If you live in the United Kingdom and use Waze, the notification should show up on your device no matter if you have an Android phone or an iPhone.
