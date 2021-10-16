Insubordinate Tiny Home From Baluchon Lives by Go-Anywhere Do-Anything Principle

Just as its name would imply, the Insubordinate is the sort of tiny home that looks to defy all previously known rules and norms - built by an already established manufacturer, Baluchon, a team from over in Europe, France to be more exact.
Around since 2016, this crew has grown to offer a very large selection of tiny homes ranging in style, function, and capabilities, but always ordered to a customer’s liking. Keep reading, and you will understand why this team is going strong in the tiny house game.
Now, the Insubordinate is a turnkey tiny house, and there is no need to bring anything else except your personal belongings. To do that, every aspect of the home has been taken into consideration, from electrical to plumbing to interior layout. Everything has been considered.
One main discerning feature of the Insubordinate is its “contemporary” architecture that is partly composed of the inclined gables and that mix of wooden textures that’s seen splitting the home into two separate visual elements.
the construction, Class 2 spruce to be exact. However, we all know that a wooden structure does require some sort of help in keeping the interior nice and cozy. To do that, Baluchon features a mix of insulators ranging from cotton, linen, and hemp for floors and walls, while the roof features wood fiber insulation.
The exterior features cedar cladding inclusive of UV saturator and some aluminum sections, mainly on joints, and the interior paneling is completed from nothing more than white spruce in its natural color tone; everyone should love the smell and look of fresh wood. Want more wooden surfaces? Well, the flooring is a mix of solid and heat-treated pine and spruce.
As for the interior of the towable, what else to expect than all the comforts of home. Entry is made via the starboard side of the construction through a set of sliding glass doors. Not only do these doors offer entry into the space, but the fact that they’re made of glass helps illuminate the interior with natural light, just perfect for helping the wood's color shine through.
Across from the dining room, a set of stairs lead to the bedroom or loft above that’s ready with a skylight to offer the best morning view you’ve ever had, rolling clouds. Below and at the front of the trailer, the bathroom is found. A dry toilet, large standing shower, and sink with faucet are there by default.
As I mentioned, things like electrical and plumbing are already covered, but if there’s anything you might like to add to your home, Baluchon appears to be in the customization business. Just remember to bring some extra cash.
There’s just one catch, Baluchon doesn’t state a specific price for the Insubordinate. Instead, they offer build-your-own homes starting at €25,000 ($28,983 at current exchange rates), assembled shells starting at €55,000 ($63,764 at current exchange rates), and turnkey options from €85,000 ($98,550 at current exchange rates). Sure, it may sound like quite a bit of cash, but you are buying a home after all.
