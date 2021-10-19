Chopard Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph Gets a Modern Luxury Makeover

Since 1988, Swiss luxury watchmaker Chopard has been celebrating the classic Italian 1000 Miglia car race with timeless models that feature a sporty character and retro elements, mirroring the rally that inspires them. Now, Chopard joined forces with Bamford Watch Department to transform the Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph into a modern luxury watch that belongs to any driver's wrist.
The Mille Miglia was an open-road endurance race that took place in Italy from 1927 until 1957 when it was discontinued for safety reasons. The race was reborn two decades later as the Mille Miglia Storica and had ever since become one of the world's most recognized vintage endurance car races.
Chopard has been the official timekeeper and partner of the legendary Mille Miglia since 1988, and every year, new sports watches are released to commemorate this long-lasting partnership. This year's classic car race took place in June, and, as we were accustomed, the watchmaker unveiled a Mille Miglia 2021 Race Edition timepiece to mark the occasion.
The watch took cues from the vintage cars hitting the track, featuring plenty of retro and elegant accents. Fast forward a few months, and now we have yet another stunning timepiece inspired by "the world's most beautiful race." However, this time, Chopard teamed up with high-end watch customizer Bamford Watch Department (BWD) to create a unique model.
By personalizing the Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph, BWD has designed a racier and more modern watch that belongs to any driver's wrist. The new piece features a 42mm stainless steel case that wraps around a sporty matte gray dial. Thanks to its orange markings and its SuperLuminova-coated numbers, the chronograph stands out with a very contemporary look.
Powered by the COSC-certified self-winding mechanical movement, the watch's heart beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph) for up to 42 hours. This movement is protected by a smoked sapphire crystal caseback that shows the arrow symbol of the famous race.
Limited to only 33 pieces , the special Mille Miglia Classic Chronograph "Bamford Edition" comes with an equally special price tag that reads $8,628.
