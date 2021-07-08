New Excalibur Spider Pirelli Watch Packs Real Race Winning F1 Tire Rubber

When the world of motorsport meets the watchmaking precision, a new timepiece with automotive-inspired looks is born, and not just looks but functions as well. The latest Roger Dubuis timepiece was created through an exclusive collaboration with renowned Formula 1's tire supplier Pirelli.
Known to provide performance-orientated tires for motorsport competitions, Pirelli left its own imprint on the new Excalibur Spider Pirelli, the first Roger Dubuis fully adjustable timepiece powered by adrenaline and made with motorsport tire rubber.
Highly versatile, each element of the new watch was inspired by the pit stops. The strap, crown, and bezel are all interchangeable with a click. How exactly? Through its new lock technology, a release system is provided on all three elements.
A simple position alignment is what secures the clock in place. For a personalized look, the watchmaker decided to include three additional kits in red, white, or blue to match the Pirelli color codes, allowing the wearer to switch it up from all-black to a splash of bright color with a single click.
The timepiece features a 45mm all-black titanium case that surrounds a skeletonized dial. Through it, we can see the self-winding mechanism, which is held directly on the Roger Dubuis signature star. The dial also has a micro-rotor, which is positioned at 11 o'clock and rotates in sync with the wrist's motions.
A strap made from real tire rubber completes the sporty look of the watch. The interior design of the strap features the Pirelli Cinturato Intermediate pattern, and the additional color kits are thicker than the base bezel to mimic the look and feel of the Pirelli tires. Just like the crown and bezel, the strap can be swapped with another model.
Powered by an RD820SQ movement, the Excalibur Spider Pirelli can pump for up to 60 hours and has a water resistance of up to 100 meters ( 328 ft). See for yourself what this racing piece is all about in this video released by Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis.
Highly versatile, each element of the new watch was inspired by the pit stops. The strap, crown, and bezel are all interchangeable with a click. How exactly? Through its new lock technology, a release system is provided on all three elements.
A simple position alignment is what secures the clock in place. For a personalized look, the watchmaker decided to include three additional kits in red, white, or blue to match the Pirelli color codes, allowing the wearer to switch it up from all-black to a splash of bright color with a single click.
The timepiece features a 45mm all-black titanium case that surrounds a skeletonized dial. Through it, we can see the self-winding mechanism, which is held directly on the Roger Dubuis signature star. The dial also has a micro-rotor, which is positioned at 11 o'clock and rotates in sync with the wrist's motions.
A strap made from real tire rubber completes the sporty look of the watch. The interior design of the strap features the Pirelli Cinturato Intermediate pattern, and the additional color kits are thicker than the base bezel to mimic the look and feel of the Pirelli tires. Just like the crown and bezel, the strap can be swapped with another model.
Powered by an RD820SQ movement, the Excalibur Spider Pirelli can pump for up to 60 hours and has a water resistance of up to 100 meters ( 328 ft). See for yourself what this racing piece is all about in this video released by Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis.