Apple’s CarPlay Is Getting Embarrassing as Another iOS 15 Bug Discovered

Oh, boy, this is really becoming embarrassing for Apple. The number of bugs reported by users on CarPlay after installing iOS 15 just keeps growing and growing, and this time, some explain that no matter what they do after connecting the iPhone to the head unit, Apple Music just keeps starting.
iOS 15 was released by the Cupertino-based tech giant with much fanfare in September, and needless to say, plenty of iPhone owners out there rushed to install it on their devices.
And this makes perfect sense, as iOS 15 is one major release, coming with plenty of improvements from Safari refinements to new focus modes and a notification overhaul.
But as far as CarPlay users are concerned, this update has been one huge mess, as it caused problems with audio apps, random disconnects, crashes, phones no longer being detected, and other various bugs that aren’t necessarily something very common in the Apple world.
And the most recent bug reported by iOS 15 users is also new for the experience with CarPlay.
As it turns out, after installing the latest operating system update released by the company, Apple Music just keeps starting no matter what users do on CarPlay.
Listening to FM radio and trying to send a message launches Apple Music, opening the navigation has the same result, and receiving a phone call, as you probably guessed already, causes a similar glitch.
At this point, the issue doesn’t seem to be exclusive to a specific iPhone model, so in theory, it’s all a software bug that’s included in iOS 15 and which Apple should correct with a dedicated patch.
But as it typically happens in the Apple world, the Cupertino-based tech firm has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing, so nobody knows for sure if and when improvements for the CarPlay experience could eventually get the go-ahead.
