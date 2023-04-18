Google Maps Alternative for Off-Road Navigation Gets Big Update With Map Options

Google Maps is indeed the most popular mobile navigation app, but on the other hand, it only supports passenger cars, public transportation, cycling, and walking.
As such, if you drive a truck or ride a motorcycle, using Google Maps for navigation is a big no-no. Lorry drivers occasionally get stuck on narrow roads where their vehicles don’t fit, mostly because they rely on Google Maps route guidance.
Because the app doesn’t support truck navigation, it’s not aware of the vehicle’s dimensions or cargo size. As such, it sends any vehicle to roads that are typically appropriate for passenger cars.
As far as motorcycle navigation is concerned, REVER is one of the most popular names. This app has it all, including an SMS safety feature that allows contacts to monitor every journey.
Thanks to the latest update, REVER gets a major overhaul that improves the user experience significantly. The release of version 7.0 includes a new Discover option specifically aimed at bikers. Users can browse and filter rides based on various criteria, including riding style and difficulty.
The navigation maps are also getting a refresh. With this new release, the app supports multiple map styles, including satellite and terrain. A street view mode is also available in case users want to explore their journeys in advance.
A new Help tab is also available, specifically to provide users with a more convenient way to access information about the app. As such, you can reach the FAQ and read tutorials from a single place.
The navigation space on non-passenger cars is still rather limited, as most navigation experts focus on the most common means of transportation. Google itself seems to ignore all feature requests to update Google Maps with truck or motorcycle navigation. Such features would make Google Maps an all-in-one navigation solution, eventually turning the app into an almighty competitor to the likes of Sygic and REVER.
Waze, the other navigation app owned by Google, also lacks support for trucks, as its focus is exclusively on passenger cars. On the other hand, Waze does support motorcycle routing, though its main purpose is to find faster routes to the destination.
REVER has a completely different purpose. The application helps motorcycles, snowmobiles, and off-road enthusiasts discover, create, and share routes. It provides offline support, as navigating in certain regions wouldn’t be possible without such a feature. The Pro version unlocks more capabilities, including turn-by-turn directions with voice navigation, weather alerts, 3D flyover, and GPX file support.
The offline maps are only available for subscribers, and so are certain map styles. The free version, however, includes basic capabilities that let users take the app for a spin and decide if paying for a subscription is worth it.
