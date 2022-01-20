Google Is Asking for Help to Fix a Confusing Android Auto Problem

If you’ve used Android Auto for more than a second, there’s a chance you already noticed the app needs additional polishing. What’s working just flawlessly right now can be completely broken down a minute later, all for absolutely no clear reason.
The good news is that Google is actively working on a series of Android Auto refinements, and most recently, the company started investigating an unexpected freeze that some still seem to be struggling with.
As reported here on the company’s support forums, Android Auto sometimes freezes all of a sudden, and in some cases, the only thing that brings things back to normal is a 10-minute break for both the smartphone and the head unit in the car.
Clearly, this problem is as mysterious as it gets, and while Google initially tried to figure out what happens on its own, the company is now back, asking users to help.
Google working together with users to improve Android Auto is undoubtedly the right way to do it, especially as the search giant can therefore tweak the platform to better align with everybody’s expectations.
So what the Mountain View-based company needs right now is a phone log that would help the Android Auto diagnose the root cause of the issue. Users who participated in this discussion on the forums have already been contacted by Google to provide additional information. So, if you’re struggling with the same glitch in your car, you now know what you have to do.
On the other hand, it’s important to understand there’s absolutely no ETA when a full fix for this problem could land. Furthermore, the workaround is currently in its very early days, so it could take a while until the Android Auto figures out what exactly is broken and until it comes up with a fix as part of an app update.
