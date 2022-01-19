Pioneer’s Navigation System Now Available in More Cars, Android Auto and CarPlay Supported

Suzuki announced the new S-CROSS in late 2021, and while the car obviously comes with substantial upgrades in terms of styling, it also sports an upgraded infotainment experience powered by Pioneer.
But this time, Pioneer is playing a much more important role in the overall experience behind the wheel.
This is because the company has partnered with Suzuki to equip the S-CROSS with a complete car navigation system for all models sold in Europe.
But what does a full car navigation system actually include?
First and foremost, it’s a 9-inch high-res display with touch support. Then, Pioneer has created a special (and fully customizable) home screen that provides one-tap access to the essential tools for every driver, namely navigation, vehicle information, and audio.
While many drivers would just stick with Android Auto and CarPlay, therefore using the navigation capabilities powered by Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps, Pioneer hopes S-CROSS owners would also give a try to its very own maps too.
This is because Pioneer is offering up-to-date maps for 42 European countries in a total of 17 languages, with voice guidance also available.
The company has also tried to adapt its navigation system to the modern technology available in new cars today, so it can also display a bird’s-eye view with data captured from the monitoring cameras installed on the vehicle. And at the same time, the display also shows vehicle information in real-time, including the average gas mileage, the distance to empty, and the distance covered.
Needless to say, Pioneer has tried to equip the S-CROSS with the essential feature arsenal in terms of infotainment, though it remains to be seen how many people will actually stick with this package. Given Android Auto and CarPlay support is also available, it sounds much more convenient to just connect a phone to the head unit and enjoy the magic of Waze without worrying about outdated maps or anything like that.
