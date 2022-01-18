Microsoft Users Now Struggling With Android Auto, Because of Course

Like many other software companies out there, Microsoft too updated its apps with support for Android Auto, though on the other hand, this doesn’t mean everything is always working exactly as expected.
Microsoft’s apps are as prone to bugs on Android Auto as any other solution out there, and unfortunately, some users end up figuring this out on their own.
Microsoft Teams is currently one of the most popular services in the entire world, and in case you’re wondering why, the answer is as simple as it could be. The global health crisis has changed the way people across the planet work today, and Microsoft Teams has become one of the most productive ways to stay in touch with colleagues from the safety of your own home.
The adoption of Microsoft Teams has therefore skyrocketed, and given Microsoft wanted its customers to be able to access its features no matter where they are, the company also released support for Android Auto.
But as some users discovered recently, connecting to meetings from Android Auto isn’t exactly working as intended. This is because once the connection is established, Microsoft Teams loses the audio, so you can no longer hear what others are saying.
Unsurprisingly, disconnecting Android Auto and switching to the phone’s speakers works properly, with Microsoft Teams meetings then restoring the audio.
Someone on Google’s support forums indicated that the problem was introduced by a recent update shipped in late 2021. It’s not clear, however, if Android Auto is the one to blame for the whole thing or a recent Microsoft Teams update broke down something in the Android app.
But right now, no fix appears to be available, so if you too are struggling with this error, the only option is to just use the phone’s speakers.
Neither Google nor Microsoft acknowledged the problem, so nobody knows for sure when, and more importantly if, a fix is already in the works.
