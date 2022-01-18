Pininfarina Is Charging Ahead on the U.S. Soil and Has Opened Two New Showrooms

They say the beauty is in the eye of the beholder but, when it comes to Pininfarina, most people agree that it is one of the best design studios in the world, which is one reason why Ferrari chose to do business with it. But now Pininfarina evolved into a hypercar maker.
After a troubled period when the Italian company traded hands, it found financial stability inside the Indian consortium Mahindra Group. The new owner didn't consider just using the famous name, like Ford did with Ghia, but turned it into an electric hypercar brand. The first production vehicle is the Battista Anniversario, which was unveiled at the 2021 Monterey Car Week. Needless to say, all five examples offered there were sold instantly despite their hefty, seven-figure price.
With increased demand and interest in the electric, exclusive hypercar, Pininfarina decided to open new locations in North America. Apart from one showroom in Calgary, Canada, the carmaker has other eight sites in the U.S. Its latest locations are in Lake Buff, Illinois, just north of Chicago, and Orange County, California.
Per Svantesson, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said, "California is home to many of our existing and future clients, with many already pioneering the adoption of pure-electric, zero emission cars of all kinds. Battista now sets a new benchmark for the desirability and performance offered by an electric car. With our new partner location in Chicago, we have established an important brand presence between the US east and west coasts."
The pure-electric Battista hyper GT is the most powerful Italian car ever made. It offers a four-motor drivetrain that provides 1,873 hp (1,900 PS) and a 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque. It can sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in less than 2 seconds, which is similar with what Rimac Nevera can. Moreover, the 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph) takes less than 12 seconds, and it can do that while boasting a 311 miles (500 km) maximum range.
