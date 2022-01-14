Pioneer Announces New Firmware Update for Its Android Auto and CarPlay Head Units

One of the easiest ways to get Android Auto or CarPlay in a car that wasn’t fitted with such capabilities from the factory is to just install a third-party head unit.
There are obviously plenty of models to choose from, and right now, Pioneer is the maker of some of the most advanced receivers, packing both Android Auto and CarPlay, either wired or wireless.
One of the best things about Pioneer’s head unit is they receive firmware updates every once in a while, as the company remains committed to ironing out the reported bugs and improving the overall experience with its products.
This week, the firm shipped a new firmware update for several head units, most of them coming with Android Auto and CarPlay support. Pioneer hasn’t provided a detailed changelog for the new firmware update, and given the build number increase is rather minor (from version 2.00 to version 2.01), it’s safe to assume the focus has been on fixing a number of undisclosed bugs.
The company explains “this firmware update provides usability enhancements and audio quality fixes.”
You can find the full list of receivers getting the new firmware update at the end of the article.
It goes without saying Pioneer customers should install the new firmware update as soon as possible, even if a changelog is not available.
The process is rather simple and straightforward, as it only requires a quick download of the firmware update file on a USB storage device. Simply plug in the USB flash drive into your Pioneer receiver and the head unit should then initiate the firmware automatically.
Pioneer says the process typically takes around 15 minutes to complete, and of course, make sure you do not interrupt the update because this could completely brick the device.
These are the devices that are being provided with the new firmware update to version 2.01:
- DMH-W4600NEX
- DMH-W4660NEX
- DMG-WC5700NEX
- DMH-WC6600NEX
- DMH-WT7600NEX
- DMH-WT76NEX
- DMH-WT8600NEX