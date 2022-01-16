All the Ways to Turn Wired Android Auto Into Wireless

The figure most likely doesn’t include aftermarket head unit upgrades, so in theory, the number of users relying on Android Auto every time they get behind the wheel is much higher.
The most common Android Auto version is the wired mode, which requires users to rely on a cable to connect the mobile device to the head unit in their cars. The wireless mode is typically available on newer car models (MY 2019 – 2022), and it obviously comes with added convenience because a cable is no longer required.
One of the biggest benefits in the case of wireless Android Auto, however, is the reduced likelihood of errors caused by bad cables. So at the end of the day, the wireless version of Android Auto is not only easier to use but also supposed to be more stable and reliable.
Getting wireless Android Auto in a car where the wired version is already available is no longer impossible. And it’s all thanks to third-party dongles that just need to be plugged into the USB port of your vehicle and which can then transform a typical wired connection into wireless.AAWireless
Without a doubt, AAWireless is the most popular adapter right now, sporting a convenient form factor and a premium build that makes it look good regardless of the car model.
AAWireless has been developed from the very beginning to sport a plug-and-play experience, so all you need to do is insert the device into your car’s USB port and then connect the mobile device to the adapter via Bluetooth.
AAWireless is powered by a quad-core 1.3 GHz processor and sports Bluetooth 4.2 with a USB-C connector – the cable is included in the box.
A mobile companion app is also available to update the device over the air, while also providing access to a bunch of settings. The developer says it should work on 100% of all cars out there, but further refinements to improve the compatibility are introduced every week - a full list of supported models is available on the dev's site here.
AAWireless can be purchased for $85.
Unlike AAWireless, Ottocast promises to support both Android Auto and CarPlay, so you can get rid of the cables no matter if your device is running Android or iOS.
Ottocast also comes with a plug-and-play experience, so users only need to connect the device to their head units using the USB cable included in the box and then pair the phone with the adapter via Bluetooth.
The technical specifications are similar to AAWireless, but while the parent company says Ottocast should work flawlessly with most cars out there, some users out there are still struggling to get the device up and running.
This Android Auto adapter can be yours from Indiegogo for approximately $110.
Just like AAWireless and Ottocast, Carsifi allows users to convert wired Android Auto to wireless in a matter of seconds. Connect the adapter to the car, pair it with the mobile device via Bluetooth, and that’s pretty much it.
CarPlay is not supported this time, and Carsifi needs a device running Android 9 or later. A mobile companion app is also available, and this helps extend the support down to Android 6.
In terms of compatible cars, the parent company says most models out there should play nice with Carsifi, but this is something that remains to be seen given the device started shipping only a few days ago.
The design of Carsifi also looks fairly premium. It integrates a LED light to show the current status of the connection as well as a so-called magic button to easily switch between multiple paired phones.
Carsifi can be ordered on Kickstarter for $89.
Earlier this month at CES, Motorola took the wraps off its very own Android Auto adapter known as MA1. The device sports a small form factor without any indicators, and once again, it promises a plug-and-play experience to get Android Auto wireless up and running in seconds.
Like all its competitors, Motorola’s device requires users to pair it with the mobile phone using Bluetooth. It supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi and is compatible with most cars out there, though there are some known issues with Mitsubishi vehicles.
The Motorola Android Auto adapter can be ordered for $89.95.
