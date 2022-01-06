Google Reveals How Many People Use Android Auto These Days

Both Android Auto and CarPlay have become must-have tools in the tech arsenal of many modern drivers and given everybody has a phone in their pocket, it goes without saying their adoption is growing too.
On the other hand, it’s hard to estimate how many people actually use Android Auto and CarPlay, as the download figures published on the Google Play Store aren’t an accurate indicator on this front, especially as one device can install the app multiple times.
Google, however, has finally shared some adoption figures for Android Auto, revealing just how many people use its app behind the wheel.
There are currently 150 million cars out there that come fitted with Android Auto, though Google hasn’t provided any other specifics regarding this figure.
In theory, Google probably refers to the new models that are equipped with Android Auto right from the factory, but on the other hand, there are many ways to use the app in older cars as well. One of the most popular is a head unit upgrade, as installing a new receiver in pretty much any car out there makes it possible to run Android Auto either with a cord or wirelessly.
The previous figures revealed by Google regarding the Android Auto adoption indicated there were over 100 million cars coming with the wireless version of the app. Indeed, Google reiterates that most new cars come with wireless Android Auto, but the 150 million figure seems to include both versions of the app.
While the adoption of Android Auto is obviously growing, Google is also investing big in Android Automotive.
As compared to Android Auto, Android Automotive is installed at the hardware level, so it doesn’t require a mobile phone to power the driving experience. Android Automotive is a platform that’s continuously growing, so earlier this week, the company announced that YouTube is also becoming available for this operating system when the car is parked.
