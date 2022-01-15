Yet Another Perplexing Android Auto Bug Shows Up, No Wonder Everybody Is Confused

More on this:

1 After Android Auto, Apple’s CarPlay Is Also Making Its Way to Tesla Cars

2 Pioneer Announces New Firmware Update for Its Android Auto and CarPlay Head Units

3 Android Auto Starts Freezing, and the Workaround Is a Big Pain in the Neck

4 The Latest Google Maps Update Seems to Be Bad News for Android and Android Auto Users

5 Android Auto Notification Nightmare Getting Worse, You’d Better Update ASAP