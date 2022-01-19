Struggling With Phone Calls on Android Auto? You Are Not Alone

Google has lots of problems to fix in Android Auto, and most recently, users spotted another annoying glitch that needs to be added to the list as soon as possible.
One of the main purposes of Android Auto is to provide users with hands-free control of everything happening on their phones while driving. In other words, with the help of Google Assistant, you should theoretically be able to make phone calls, send messages, configure the navigation, or play a song in any app installed on your mobile device.
At the same time, in order to reduce the distraction behind the wheel, Android Auto can handle your phone calls, therefore showing who’s calling you on the head unit in the car and letting users answer or reject the call.
But as it turns out, this feature has been broken for a month or so, as some users explain on Google’s support forums that picking up calls is pretty much impossible on Android Auto right now.
This is because of a mysterious bug that blocks incoming phone calls from showing up on Android Auto. In other words, when someone calls you, the incoming phone call UI is no longer displayed on the head unit.
The phone rings normally, and the only way to answer the call is from the mobile device. Once the call is answered, Android Auto doesn’t switch to the active call interface, with the audio routed to the phone speakers.
Others claim they can sometimes pick up a phone call, but on the other hand, they can’t hear the person at the other end of the line.
The affected smartphones include various models, such as Samsung devices and even Google’s very own Pixel.
A member of the Android Auto team says all reports on this problem have already been submitted to the company for further investigation, but right now, there’s no ETA as to when a workaround could land.
